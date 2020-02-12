No fraud possible in Iran elections: Jannati

“There is no possibility of fraud in the election,” he said, noting that people trust the health of the election as it has been proved during the past 40 years. He went on to urge supervisors from different bodies that will monitor the process to be vigilant and guard the nation’s votes.

The upcoming parliamentary elections are to be competitive and candidates from all political wings are to compete with their rivals, he highlighted.

Urging the Iranian nation for maximum participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections, he said “these elections are highly significant since the enemies plan to reduce Iranian’s participation in it, thus it is a must for the people and officials to make the enemies fail.”

As reported, more than 57 million Iranians are eligible to vote in the upcoming parliamentary election.

According to latest estimates, 57,918,159 individuals are eligible to vote for their representatives in the Parliament during the upcoming election in March.

Some 2,931,776 individuals are those who will cast their votes for the first time.

The 11th Iranian parliamentary election is scheduled for February 21, 2020. The election will be held in over 200 constituencies across the country's 31 provinces. The Iranian parliament has 290 members who are elected by the people for four-year terms.

Principalists and reformists are the two main parties competing for the seats of the Parliament.

