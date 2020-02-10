Iranians to respond to Trump by massive participation in Feb. 11 rallies

"Despite the tough conditions the US has created for the Iranian nation and regarding the Martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani as well as Trump's impolite remarks during his recent speech addressing the US Congress, the participation of the Iranians in tomorrow's rallies will give a response to him," he said.

A number of Iranian grand clerics have called for people’s high turnout to the upcoming rallies, on Tuesday.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, on February 11, 1979, ending 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country.

The Islamic Revolution, led by Imam Khomeini, established a new political system based on Islamic values and democracy.

Every year, Iranians mark the anniversary of their Islamic Revolution from February 1 to 11, known as the Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) ceremonies.

February 1, 1979, was the date when Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned from exile in Paris to Tehran.

