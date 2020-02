LONDON, Feb. 10 (MNA) – The 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution was marked at the Islamic Center of England in London. The anniversary is simultaneous with the 40 days after the assassination of Martyr Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis by the US in Baghdad.