10 February 2020 - 16:25

Oman, Kuwait felicitate Rouhani on victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Oman, Kuwait felicitate Rouhani on victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – In separate messages on Tuesday, Omani Sultan and Kuwaiti Emir felicitated the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution to the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

In their messages, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Emir of Kuwait Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Kuwaiti Prince Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated the Iranian President on the occasion of the anniversary of victory of Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, on February 11, 1979, ending 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country.

The Islamic Revolution, led by Imam Khomeini, established a new political system based on Islamic values and democracy.

Every year, Iranians mark the anniversary of their Islamic Revolution from February 1 to 11, known as the Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) ceremonies.

February 1, 1979, was the date when Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned from exile in Paris to Tehran.

