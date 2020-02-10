Oman, Kuwait felicitate Rouhani on victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution

In their messages, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Emir of Kuwait Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Kuwaiti Prince Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated the Iranian President on the occasion of the anniversary of victory of Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, on February 11, 1979, ending 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country.

The Islamic Revolution, led by Imam Khomeini, established a new political system based on Islamic values and democracy.

Every year, Iranians mark the anniversary of their Islamic Revolution from February 1 to 11, known as the Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) ceremonies.

February 1, 1979, was the date when Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned from exile in Paris to Tehran.

