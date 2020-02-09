Some 300 foreign reporters to cover Feb. 11 demonstrations in Tehran: official

Deputy head of Islamic Development Coordinating Council, Nosratollah Lotfi, said in a Sunday presser that more than 6,000 photographers, cameramen, and journalists will cover the event across the country noting that half of these, including 300 foreign reporters, will cover rallies in Tehran.

He went on to say that celebrations for the Islamic Revolution anniversary will be held in 5200 places across the country in addition to Iranian consulates across the world.

President Hassan Rouhani will address the event in Tehran at Azadi Square, he added.

Millions of Iranians hold nationwide rallies every year on February 11 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which marks the overthrow of the US-backed Pahlavi dynasty.

The ceremonies are attended by high-ranking officials and thousands of people from all walks of life across the country.

