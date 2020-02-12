Deputy judiciary chief calls for massive turnout in parl. elections

“Massive turnout in the Esfand 2 [February-21] elections will guarantee the country’s security and sovereignty,” Ejei said on Wednesday.

He referred to the significant role of people in supporting the establishment through the past four decades, saying, “The majority of the challenges and threats in the past 41 years have been tackled by people’s presence and participation.”

Touching upon the huge participation of the nation in the February 11 rallies – marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution – the deputy judiciary chief said, “Such unity bears multiple international results, the first of which is that the enemy understands it is encountering the whole nation, not a single party or movement.”

