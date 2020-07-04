Hezbollah denounces Saudi media’s insult to Ayat. Sistani

While condemning the Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat’s insult to Grand Ayatollah Sistani, Hezbollah regretted that the newspaper had descended to this disgraceful level of insulting one of the most important religious authorities in the Arab and Islamic nation, affirming that no one can undermine the greatness of this honorable position and its major historical role.

Ayatollah Sistani has always preserved Iraq’s safety, political stability and national unity, according to the statement which recalled the role of his eminence’s famous fatwa (religious decree) in fighting and defeating ISIL terrorist group on the Iraqi territories, Al-Manar reported.

“What the newspaper and its sponsors have committed directly serves the Umma’s enemies led by the United States and the Zionist regime.”

Hezbollah also stressed the insult serves all those who seek stirring up sedition as well as religious and political divisions and create chaos and social unrest.

Hezbollah finally called on “the dear Iraqi people to have more unity of speech, awareness, cohesion and work to achieve its goals of freedom and real independence”.

MA/PR