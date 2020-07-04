Saudi media’s insult to Ayat. Sistani, ‘a vicious act’

Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Hassan Akhtari called the insulting and malicious act of a media outlet, affiliated to Al-Saud regime, in distorting the spiritual and outstanding image of leading Iraqi Marja as a ‘retaliatory and malicious act’.

Following the insult of Saudi-based Newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat to top Iraqi Shia Leader Ayatollah Ali Sistani, while condemning the malicious act of Saudi newspaper, head of Supreme Council of Ahl-ul-Bayt (BPHU) World Assembly in a message emphasized, “the insulting and vicious act of a media outlet, affiliated to Al-Saud regime, in marring the spiritual and prominent image of Iraqi leading Shia Leader is considered as a retaliatory and malicious act and an insult to the belief and feelings of millions of Sunnism Shiites and Christians inside and outside Iraq.”

Iraqi officials have strongly condemned the publication of an offensive cartoon of prominent Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper, saying the depiction stems from the failure of Riyadh's Takfiri plots.

Back in May, Saudi-funded TV channel MBC insulted late Hashd al-Sha'abi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. He was assassinated in a US drone attack in January along with top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

