Qatar Airways resumes flights to Iran

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al-Baker reportedly said on Wednesday that the airliner will continue its flights to Iran.

During the recent escalation of tension in the region, the airliner did not have any flight cancellation, Akbar Al-Baker added.

After downing of Ukrainian airliner, some flights to Tehran were canceled, however, some airlines, including Qatar Airways resumed using Iranian airspace.

Earlier this week, UAE airliners stated that no change has been made to their flight path and they will continue using Iranian airspace as well.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airline crashed shortly after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) which claimed the lives of all 176 people on board.

FA/FNA 13981025000978