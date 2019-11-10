Two Qatari flights make emergency landings in Iran's Shiraz

Reza Badei, the Director-General of airports of the southwestern Iranian province of Fars, where Shiraz is the provincial capital, said on Sunday evening that the flight Boeing 777 had taken off from Colombo (the commercial capital of Sri Lanka) to fly to Doha (Qatar's capital) but had to make an emergency landing at Shiraz airport due to bad weather conditions.

Badei added that the Boeing 777 left Shiraz for Doha after the weather got better.

But, the Iranian official said that another Qatari plane Boeing 787, which was flying from Jakarta, Indonesia to Doha, also made an emergency landing at Shiraz airport but this plane is still at the Shiraz airport due to the busy flight time of the pilot and its passengers have been taken to a hotel in Shiraz.

He further added that the Boeing 787 flight, which carries as many as 85 passengers and 151 crew members, is scheduled to leave Shiraz for Doha tomorrow (Monday) after the new flight team arrives.

