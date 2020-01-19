Iran’s Army unveils Inflight AIP

Inflight AIP which was prepared by Iran’s Army was unveiled on Sunday afternoon in the presence of the Commander of the Iranian Air Force Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh and Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

The technology of manufacturing Inflight AIP was previously monopolized in the United States. Due to the US sanctions imposed on Iranian airlines, they were denied access to AIP.

In aviation, an Aeronautical Information Publication (or AIP) is defined by the International Civil Aviation Organization as a publication issued by or with the authority of a state and containing aeronautical information of a lasting character essential to air navigation. It is designed to be a manual containing thorough details of regulations, procedures and other information pertinent to flying aircraft in the particular country to which it relates.

