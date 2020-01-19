IKIA flights continue despite heavy snow

The deputy director for airport operations at IKAC, Hassan Khoshkhoo, said the winter operations continue despite inclement weather conditions in the past days.

To ensure that flight operations continue on the airport aprons, taxiways and runways at Imam Khomeini International Airport without interruptions, snowplows and snow removal machines have been positioned at the airport.

He added that the services have so far cleared nearly an area of 110 kilometers at the airport, including the access road, local access road and diversion road Khoshkhoo told IKAC News.

In total, the winter service staff cleared an area of two million square meters at IKIA to prevent disruptions at the major international airport’s flight schedules.

MNA/PR