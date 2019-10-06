  1. World
Omani Airways Boeing 789 makes emergency landing in NW city of Tabriz

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – An Omani Airways passenger plane had to make an emergency landing in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz on Sunday afternoon after a pregnant British woman needed to be admitted to hospital.

The London-Muscat flight made the emergency landing at Tabriz International Airport on Sunday afternoon after a pregnant British woman needed urgent medical help. 

The pregnant woman was taken to Tabriz's Taleghani hospital to receive medical treatment. 

Ramin Azeri, the director-general of East Azerbaijan province's Airports, told Mehr correspondent about the emergency landing that the pregnant woman was provided with medical help by the doctors in Taleghani hospital.

The official also said that the aircraft refueled at Tabriz Airport and will continue to fly to Muscat as soon as conditions are right.

Taleghani hospital officials also told Mehr that the patient was a 6-week pregnant woman from London and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital's emergency ward.

