Mohammadian bulldozes all rivals, incl. Olympic champion, to win Matteo Pellicone

He started the campaign with an 11-0 win over Alisher Yergali of Kazakhstan who had earlier qualified his country for the 2020 Olympics. Mohammadian then proved his readiness by walloping the reigning U23 world champion, USA’s Bo Nickal, 10-0.

In the quarterfinals, he shut Olympics gold medalist USA’s Kyle Snyder out before the half time with an 8-0 win. He then continued the chain of victories, this time with an 11-0 one against 2018 world bronze-medal finisher Abraham de Jesus Conyedo Ruano of Italy. Eventually, he won Aliaksandr Hushtyn of Belarus 9-0 in the final match to complete the seismic day and win his first career Rankings Series title.

Iran also won another gold medal on Friday. Amir Hossein Zare stunned the three-time world champion Bilial Makhov of Russia in the final of 125kg category.

Here are the results of the Friday competitions in freestyle discipline as reported by the United World Wrestling:

97kg

GOLD - Mohammadhossein MOHAMMADIAN (IRI) df. Aliaksandr HUSHTYN (BLR), 9-0

BRONZE - Kyle Frederick SNYDER (USA) df. Abraham de Jesus CONYEDO RUANO (ITA), 12-1

BRONZE - Murazi MCHEDLIDZE (UKR) df. Pavel OLEJNYIK (HUN), 8-4

125kg

GOLD - Amir ZARE (IRI) df. Bilial MAKHOV (RUS), 5-3

BRONZE - Amarveer DHESI (CAN) df. Daniel LIGETI (HUN), 8-4

BRONZE - Yusup BATIRMURZAEV (KAZ) df. Nick MATUHIN (GER), 8-3

The four-day tournament kicked off January 15 and will wrap up today in Ostia, a port city of ancient Rome located 30km away from the city center.

According to a report by the United World Wrestling, the stacked entry list includes seven reigning world champions, all three 2019 Wrestlers of the Year and over 30 world medal holders from the 2019 World Championships.

Iran’s Behnam Ehsanpoor (65kg) and Yones Aliakbar Emamichoghaei (74kg) will take on their rivals on Saturday.

