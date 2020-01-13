Pakistan Foreign Ministry releases statement on Qureshi's Iran visit

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Iran on 12-13 January, on the first leg of his visit to regional countries with a view to supporting efforts for defusing tensions and promoting a diplomatic way forward.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry noted in a statement that Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who visited Iran on 12-13 January on the first leg of his visit to regional countries, held separate talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on a wide-ranging exchange of views on recent developments in the Middle East and Persian Gulf region, as well as Pakistan-Iran relations.

According to the statement, FM Qureshi reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its close fraternal ties with Iran and reiterated the resolve to further strengthen the historic, multifaceted relationship between the two countries.

Qureshi also called for maximum restraint and immediate steps for de-escalation by all sides, noting that war was in nobody’s interest and it was imperative to resolve the issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Pakistani FM, according to the statement, informed the Iranian leadership about his telephone conversations with his counterparts in the region and said that there was a general consensus in favor of immediate de-escalation and avoidance of war.

Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan would not allow its territory to be used against anyone; nor would Pakistan be a part of any war or conflict in the region. He reaffirmed that Pakistan could only be a partner for peace, according to the statement.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan appreciated Iran’s preference for de-escalation of tensions and expressed the hope that Iran would continue to act with its traditional wisdom in dealing with the issues at hand.

According to the statement, FM Qureshi will be visiting Saudi Arabia today on the second leg of his trip.

MNA/IRN83631565