Iran, Pakistan emphasize strengthening human rights coop.

Two sides emphasized the need for exchanges and transfer of Islamic countries' experiences in the field of human rights, calling for the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in this field.

They also denounced the political and instrumental use of human rights by some Western claimants and their dual standards in this field.

The Iranian ambassador and the Pakistani minister of human rights also emphasized the need to produce content in the area of ​​human rights, women's and children's rights using the rich Islamic and cultural resources.

Referring to human rights violations, including the rights of women, children and racial discrimination in the West and the claimant countries, the Iranian ambassador called for joint cooperation on the basis of the rich Islamic teachings and culture.

Hosseini also announced Iran's readiness to release a number of Pakistani prisoners who do not have serious offenses.

He also called on the minister of human rights and relevant authorities in Pakistan to follow up on the fate of three Iranian border guards kidnapped on the border with Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Human Rights Shireen Mazari also emphasized bilateral and specialized human rights cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

