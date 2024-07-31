Pakistan says concerned with ‘growing Israeli adventurism’

In a statement, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry extended condolences to his family and the people of Palestine, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including extrajudicial and extraterritorial killings irrespective of the motives," said the ministry.

"We are deeply shocked by the timing of this reckless act, coinciding with the inauguration of the President of Iran, an event attended by several foreign dignitaries, including the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan," it said.

Islamabad said they view with serious concern the growing Israeli adventurism in the region and its latest acts that constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region and that undermine efforts for peace.

MNA/PR