Iran welcomes Pakistan's efforts for promoting peace in region: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday evening.

During the meeting, President Rouhani referred to the fragile conditions of the region, saying, "In the current conditions, we must all cooperate with each other to establish peace and stability and ease tensions."

Rouhani stressed that Iran is willing to have close relations with all regional countries, adding, "We believe that division in the Islamic community is not beneficial to anyone and we fully welcome Pakistan's efforts for promoting regional peace and stability in this regard."

To be updated...

MNA/4823936