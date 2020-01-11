  1. Politics
Iran, Pakistan discuss regional developments

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Iran’s Ambassador to Islamabad Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini met and held talks with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the latest regional developments.

Regional developments, including rising tensions between Iran and the United States, were of the main topics discussed in the meeting.

Qureshi emphasized the two countries' cooperation in providing regional stability and security.

He also noted that he is scheduled to travel to Iran under the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday to reduce tension in the region.

Hosseini submitted a copy of his credentials to Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi on Thursday.

During the meeting, they reviewed a range of cooperation between the two countries in the bilateral, regional and international fields.

