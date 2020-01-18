Iran wants to de-escalate: Pakistani FM

Qureshi discussed Iran and Afghanistan's peace process Friday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, five days after seeing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, according to France 24.

While stopping short of saying that he was transmitting any message, Qureshi said he understood that the Iranians "did not want to escalate things."

"They don't want war, they don't want further bloodshed," Qureshi told reporters in Washington.

Qureshi, whose country has strong relations with Saudi Arabia, said that the Iranian leadership also signaled a willingness to ease tensions with its Arab neighbors.

The Iranians "highlighted the issues, the differences, they have had with other important countries in the region," he said.

"They said they are willing to engage at any level and in any format," Qureshi said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi traveled to Iran on Sunday 12 January to hold talks with Iranian President Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the regional developments and the need for de-escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

