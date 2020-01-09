New Iranian ambassador submits credentials to Pakistan’s Alvi

During the meeting, they reviewed a range of cooperation between the two countries in the bilateral, regional and international fields.

Pakistan’s President Alvi said that Iran and Pakistan have many opportunities and high capacity to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation.

His country is ready to help defuse tensions because peace and stability are demanded by all countries in the region, he added.

He also expressed condolences over the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and the loss of so many precious lives in the tragic crash of the Ukrainian International Airlines passenger plane in Tehran.

