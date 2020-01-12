New Iranian ambassador submits credentials to Turkmenistan’s FM

During the meeting, they reviewed the range of cooperation between the two countries in the bilateral, regional and international fields, as well as strengthening the relations between the two countries.

He replaced Seyed Mohammad Ahmadi who was Iran’s ambassador to Turkmenistan for four years.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held telephone talks with Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rasit Meredow about the latest developments in the bilateral relations between Iran and Turkmenistan, as well as the latest developments after the martyrdom of the IRGC Quds Force commander in Iraq.

