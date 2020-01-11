Pak FM to arrive in Tehran on Sunday

As reported, the Pakistani minister will also meet some other Iranian senior officials.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday had directed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia, United States and meet with respective foreign ministers, Secretary of State.

PM Imran in a tweet, said he had also asked Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa “to contact relevant military leaders to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play its role for peace but it can never again be part of any war.”

