  1. Politics
11 January 2020 - 11:54

Pak FM to arrive in Tehran on Sunday

Pak FM to arrive in Tehran on Sunday

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Pakistan's FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi will arrive in Tehran on Sunday to meet and hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

As reported, the Pakistani minister will also meet some other Iranian senior officials.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday had directed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia, United States and meet with respective foreign ministers, Secretary of State.

PM Imran in a tweet, said he had also asked Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa “to contact relevant military leaders to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play its role for peace but it can never again be part of any war.”

MNA/4822375

News Code 154411

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News