Iran, Pakistan hold joint border commission meeting

The three-day meeting opened in the presence of Interior Minister of Balochistan Mir Zia Ullah Langau.

Representatives from different organizations, especially from Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province constitute the 20-member Iranian delegation who will discuss various matters with Pakistani counterparts.

Iranian Consul General in Quetta, Mohammad Rafiee said on Tuesday that during the meeting, the sides will discuss important issues such as border security, counter-terrorism efforts, illegal trade, drugs smuggling, illegal border crossing and human trafficking.

According to him, the two sides will sign agreements at the end of the meeting to boost border cooperation.

MNA/IRN83616062