8 January 2020 - 17:47

Maritime guards seize 95,000 liters of smuggled fuel in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – According to Head of Naval Base in Minab, Hormozgan Province, maritime guards have seized 95,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the province.

Colonel Majid Karimpour said on Wednesday that the maritime guards of Hormozgan Province, south of Iran identified and seized two vessels smuggling diesel fuel in the Persian Gulf.

The seized cargoes consisted of 95,000 liters of smuggled diesel fuel, he said, adding that fuel smugglers have been arrested in these operations and sent to judiciary officials.

Fuel, especially diesel, is being moved illegally out of the country through cities bordering Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Turkey, says Alireza Zeighami, deputy oil minister for refining and distribution. Between 7 million-10 million liters of petrol and diesel are smuggled out every day, according to Iranian state media. Analysts are attributing a 7 percent rise in fuel consumption to an increase in smuggling activity.

