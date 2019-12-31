Iran’s police seize 1 ton opium in Bushehr

Second Brigadier General Valiollah Rezaie Nezhad said on Wednesday that some 600 kilograms of opium were seized during a clash between maritime guards and smugglers in Bushehr - Bandar Ganaveh marine area.

He also noted that the police forces of the province confiscated 400 kilograms of opium in collaboration with police forces of Hormozgan Province in another operation.

Two boats and 3 motorcycles have been seized and 9 smugglers arrested during two operations, he added.

Above 5 tons of illegal drugs have been seized during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (ending November 22, 2019) in the province, he said.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

