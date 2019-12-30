IRGC seizes smuggling fuel ship in vicinity of Abu Musa Island

As reported, the ship was smuggling about 1.312 million liters of fuel.

The name of the country that the tanker was sailing under its flag has not been revealed.

Earlier in mid-September, IRGC seized a vessel in the Persian Gulf for smuggling of 250,000 liters of diesel fuel.

The crew of the smuggling fuel ship, which was confiscated 20 miles off the Iranian Greater Tunb island in the Persian Gulf, were handed over to the judicial authorities to undergo legal proceedings.

The report added that the smugglers said during the interrogation that they had loaded the cargo at the Sang Salameh region and they were carrying it to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

