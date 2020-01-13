23,000 liters of smuggled fuel seized in S Iran

Commander of Maritime Guards of Bandar Mahshahr Colonel Akbar Rashednia noted that maritime guards identified and seized a smuggled cargo of diesel fuel in Imam Khomeini port in the Persian Gulf.

Fuel smugglers were trying to transfer this illicit cargo to Persian Gulf states, he added.

According to Rashednia, 23,000 liters of smuggled diesel fuel have been seized which its value is estimated at 1.6 billion rials ($39,000).

Some 130,000 liters of smuggled diesel fuel were also confiscated in Bandar Mahshahr last week, according to reports.

Fuel, especially diesel, is being moved illegally out of the country through cities bordering Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Turkey, says Alireza Zeighami, deputy oil minister for refining and distribution. Between 7 million-10 million liters of petrol and diesel are smuggled out every day, according to Iranian state media. Analysts are attributing a 7 percent rise in fuel consumption to an increase in smuggling activity.

FA/IRN 83632226