113,000 liters of smuggled fuel seized in S. Iran

Brigadier General Hossein Dehaki announced on Sunday that in two separate operations 113,000 liters of smuggled fuel have been seized at maritime boundaries of the southern Iranian Hormozgan province.

In the first operation, Bandar Abbas border guards managed to identify and seize three vessels carrying plastic containers containing 78,000 liters of smuggled diesel fuel, he said.

In the second one, the guards discovered two plastic containers containing 35,000 liters of smuggled diesel fuel, he added.

In these operations, 15 crew members of the launch were arrested, according to him.

In earlier remarks, Hormozgan Border Commander had emphasized the readiness of the province's border forces to protect the water borders vowing, "Waters of the Persian Gulf and the Hormozgan will not be a safe place for profiteers and violators and smugglers will be dealt with severely."

HJ/FNA13990818000542