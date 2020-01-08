Iran summons UK envoy over baseless, unfounded remarks

In his meeting with UK envoy to Tehran, Assistant to Iran’s Foreign Minister for European Affairs condemned these statements reflected by UK officials.

He said that US terrorist move violates the international laws and also national sovereignty of Iraq, as acknowledged by world and jurists, and added, “from the viewpoint of people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adoption of such stance is tantamount to accompany with the US terrorist act and is unjustifiable and unacceptable. With adoption of such stance, UK can be considered as partner of this heinous crime.”

He pointed to the participation of millions of people in the Iranian and Iraqi cities in the funeral procession of the martyred commanders [IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis] who played a key role in the fight against ISIL terrorist groups in the region and emphasized, “Iranian nation will not forgive those countries which accompanied with the US move taken in this respect.”

The assistant to Iran’s foreign minister called on UK envoy to reflect the protest note of the Islamic Republic of Iran to London.

For his part, UK Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Rob Macaire said that his respective government believes that increasing tension is not in favor of anyone and called for more restraint of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the current sensitive situation of the region.

Macaire said that he will convey the message to London as soon as possible.

MNA/4819776