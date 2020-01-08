Top Iraqi Kurdistan official urges Pompeo to de-escalate

"In my telephone call this morning with (Pompeo) we discussed the current developments in Iraq," Barzani said. "I also suggested ways to de-escalate and contain the situation."

Iran's IRGC force targeted the two Iraqi bases in which the US troops are located including the one near Erbil capital city of the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps issued a warning to regional countries that bear US bases.

During the past months, some US reactionary Arab allies in the region including UAE have provided Erbil with lots of weapons under the pretext of aiding Arbil in the fight against ISIL.