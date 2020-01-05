Iran to respond to US militarily

"The response for sure will be military and against military sites," told Hossein Dehghan to CNN.

"Let me tell you one thing: Our leadership has officially announced that we have never been seeking war and we will not be seeking war," he said.

"It was America that has started the war. Therefore, they should accept appropriate reactions to their actions. The only thing that can end this period of war is for the Americans to receive a blow that is equal to the blow they have inflicted. Afterward, they should not seek a new cycle."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday the US committed a "grave mistake" in the assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and US President Donald Trump responded on Twitter, writing that if Tehran attacks American assets, the US will strike "very hard and very fast."

The US has a list of 52 Iranian targets, Trump tweeted.

Dehghan described the tweets as "ridiculous and absurd."

"[Trump] doesn't know international law. He doesn't recognize UN resolutions either. Basically he is a veritable gangster and a gambler. He is no politician he has no mental stability," Dehghan said.

Making reference to United National resolution 2347 which condemns the unlawful destruction of cultural heritage, Dehghan said, "if [Trump] wants to imposed rule, logic and rationality over his decision he should accept that he is a war criminal and must be tried in a relevant court."

Answering the question of what would happen if Trump were to carry out his threat to strike any of Iran's cultural sites, Dehghan said "for sure no American military staff, no American political center, no American military base, no American vessel will be safe. And they are accessible to us."

