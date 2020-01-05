Read the last script of Gen. Soleimani before his martyrdom

The spiritual text has been written before his flight’s departure from Damascus to Baghdad on Thursday. He had left the paper in his residing room.

“O God! don’t leave me alone

O God! Accept me

O God! I love meeting You

The same meeting which made Moses unable to stand and breathe

O God! Accept me

‘All the praises and thanks be to God who is the Lord of the universe’

O God! Accept me purified.”

Lt. General Soleimani was assassinated on Friday by US terrorist forces at Baghdad airport. Iran has vowed to take a hard revenge on Washington for this act of terror.

