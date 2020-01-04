US must await Iran’s tough revenge

Condemning US’ assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, MPs underlined in their statement that his martyrdom will reinforce the resistance axis and will bring a permanent fear for Americans in the region.

The statement added that the national security committee of the Parliament will submit its proposal to Supreme National Security Council to avert the US from reaching its intended goals.

The United States terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council during an extraordinary session on Friday vowed a harsh response "in due time and right place" for the terrorists behind Lt. Gen. Soleimani's assassination.

