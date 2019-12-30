  1. Politics
30 December 2019 - 20:00

Barham Salih stresses strengthening Iran,Iraq ties

Barham Salih stresses strengthening Iran,Iraq ties

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Iraqi President Barham Salih met with Iran’s ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi in Baghdad on Monday afternoon.

Two sides discussed the expansion and strengthening of common ties between Iran and Iraq.

Iraqi President said that the development of bilateral relations in all fields should include the common benefits of the Iraqi and Iranian nations.

Salih reiterated the importance of upholding stability and respect for Iraqi national will for reforms without foreigners’ interference.

The existence of a stable and independent Iraq is a key pillar for regional security and understanding, and international integration to serve the coexistence and peace of the nations and countries of the region based on common interests, he added.

MNA/IRN 83614183

News Code 153899

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News