Barham Salih stresses strengthening Iran,Iraq ties

Two sides discussed the expansion and strengthening of common ties between Iran and Iraq.

Iraqi President said that the development of bilateral relations in all fields should include the common benefits of the Iraqi and Iranian nations.

Salih reiterated the importance of upholding stability and respect for Iraqi national will for reforms without foreigners’ interference.

The existence of a stable and independent Iraq is a key pillar for regional security and understanding, and international integration to serve the coexistence and peace of the nations and countries of the region based on common interests, he added.

