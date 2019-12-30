Hezbollah strongly condemns US attack on PMU in Iraq

In its statement, Lebanese Hezbollah Movement announced, “this brutal attack is a violation of sovereignty of Iraq and its people especially Hashd al-Shabi that has a long history in the fight against terrorism.”

“The United States seeks to target elements of power within Iraqi nation who are capable of confronting ISIL terrorist groups. US unveiled its unmasked face as the enemy of Iraq and interests of Iraqi people,” the statement is read.

Hezbollah also condoled martyrdom of a number of Iraqi’s Hash al-Shabi forces and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

MNA/PR