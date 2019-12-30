  1. Politics
30 December 2019 - 14:34

Hezbollah strongly condemns US attack on PMU in Iraq

Hezbollah strongly condemns US attack on PMU in Iraq

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Lebanese Hezbollah Movement strongly condemned US attack on Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in Iraq on Sunday and called it a blatant attack on Iraq’s sovereignty.

In its statement, Lebanese Hezbollah Movement announced, “this brutal attack is a violation of sovereignty of Iraq and its people especially Hashd al-Shabi that has a long history in the fight against terrorism.”

“The United States seeks to target elements of power within Iraqi nation who are capable of confronting ISIL terrorist groups. US unveiled its unmasked face as the enemy of Iraq and interests of Iraqi people,” the statement is read.

Hezbollah also condoled martyrdom of a number of Iraqi’s Hash al-Shabi forces and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

MNA/PR

News Code 153882

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 16 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News