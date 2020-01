"No, it [Washington] did not inform [Moscow about that]," the Kremlin spokesman stated, replying to a corresponding question, TASS reported.

Commenting on the US strikes, the Russian presidential spokesman noted that "any actions aimed at eliminating terrorists are assessed positively."

"On the other hand, any actions that lead to the destabilization of the situation can be assessed only negatively. Such criteria are applied each time," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

MNA/PR