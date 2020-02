After squabbling political parties failed to name a candidate in the two months, Salih appointed Allawi as new prime minister, Reuters reported.

Allawi would run the country until early elections can be held. He must form a new government within a month.

Former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi resigned in November, who has recently told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to determine a mechanism for withdrawal of US terrorist forces from Iraq.

MNA/PR