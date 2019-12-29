  1. Politics
29 December 2019 - 21:26

US launches attacks against Iraqi Hezbollah bases

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – US forces have confirmed attacking Iraqi Hizbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria.

In a statement, Pentagon confirmed the attack, claiming that strikes were in response to attacks against the bases of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition.

According to reports, the US attacks have targeted two brigades of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, known as al-Hashd al-Shaabi, near the border of Iraq and Syria.

Reports indicate that attacks have been launched using drones.

Iraqi media reported that at least 3 Iraqi forces have been martyred and dozens injured as the toll is expected to rise.

Skynews reported that all US bases in Iraq are on alert after the attack.

