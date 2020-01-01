Iran proud of presence in intl. waters: Sayyari

“Today, Iran’s Navy is present in international waters as a mighty power,” he told reporters on the sideline of a local ceremony in Tehran.

Referring to the recently held trilateral naval drill with China and Russia in north of Indian Ocean, he said “the exercise with two major world powers proved Iran’s military authority.”

He noted that Iran is providing the security of commerce ships and oil tankers commuting in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden.

Iran, Russia, and China commenced a four-day joint maritime drill in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman area on Friday.

The maneuver, codenamed "Marine Security Belt," was aimed at promoting the security of international trade in the strategic regions, as well as sharing experience in maritime rescue operations.

