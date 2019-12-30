Security message of Iran, Russia, China naval drills: IRGC spox

He made the remarks on the sidelines of “Dey 9” rally in Bojnurd, North Khorasan province, Iran.

Iran, Russia, China military drill sends the message of maritime security to regional countries, he said.

Another important message of this naval drill was for the countries seeking to disturb regional security within the framework of the US-led coalition, Sharif added.

This joint naval drill frightened countries trying to disturb the security of the region, he noted.

Iran, Russia, and China commenced a four-day joint maritime drill in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman area on Friday.

The maneuver, codenamed "Marine Security Belt," is aimed at promoting the security of international trade in the strategic regions, as well as sharing experience in maritime rescue operations.

