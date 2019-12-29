FM Zarif leaves Tehran for Moscow

Heading an Iranian delegation, Zarif left for Moscow to meet and hold talks with senior Russian officials within the framework of the ongoing consultations between Iran and Russia.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, issues related to bilateral relations and the latest international developments will be discussed during Zarif’s visit.

He is scheduled to visit Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The developments in the region, especially the situation in Syria, and JCPOA will be the focus of Zarif’s talks with his Russian counterpart.

FM Zarif’s visit to Moscow comes as Iran, Russia, and China holding a joint naval drill in the Sea of Oman.

