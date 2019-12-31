Russia's Lavrov accepts Zarif's invitation to visit Tehran in 2020

According to Sputnik, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday, after meeting with his Iranian counterpart in Moscow, that he would gladly travel to Tehran next year on Javad Zarif's invitation.

"We are very pleased with the results of our talks," said Lavrov.

"My friend and colleague has invited me to visit Tehran next year. It is my pleasure to accept the invitation," Lavrov told reporters.

On New Year’s Eve, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Moscow with the aim of coordinating positions in international and regional issues as well as a strategic partnership in the region.

During the meeting between the two diplomats, Lavrov briefed Zarif on Russia’s efforts for preserving Iran nuclear agreement after the US' unilateral withdrawal and continued efforts to undermine it.

Lavrov also expressed concerns over what he called some western countries’ efforts to fuel tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

He also discussed the Syrian settlement, saying that joint Russian-Iranian efforts in the framework of the Astana format peace talks had yielded results.

After his meeting with Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister traveled to Beijing to exchange views and ideas on the 2015 nuclear agreement as well as other issues of common interest.

MNA/SPUTNIK