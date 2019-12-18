Iran, Russia security chiefs meet in Tehran

Their meeting came a few minutes before the second session of Regional Security Dialogue, which is held at the initiative of and hosted by the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with a focus on Afghanistan and a comprehensive fight against various forms of terrorism in that country.

In addition to Russia, national security advisers and secretaries of China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will be also taking part at the session.

Shamkhani had also held talks with his counterparts from China and Tajikistan on Tuesday.

The first session of Regional Security Dialogue was held in October last year, with the participation of Iran, Russia, China, India, and Afghanistan. The session focused on increasing coordination among regional countries in the fight against Takfiri terrorism.

This year’s session includes security officials from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as neighboring countries to Afghanistan.

