Promotion of ISIL Islam US, Zionist Regime's strategy: Shamkhani

Ali Shamkhani met and held talks with Secretary of National Security Council of Tajikistan Mohammadali Vatanzadeh on Tuesday in Tehran on the Bilateral, regional and international issues.

Referring to the great cultural, ethnic, religious and linguistic commonality between Iran and Tajikistan, Shamkhani said that there is no limitation on the development of bilateral relations and cooperation between two countries.

He welcomed the presence of his Tajik counterpart at the second session of Regional Security Dialogue with a focus on Afghanistan in Tehran, emphasizing the cooperation of the two countries in the fight against the threat of renewal and growing of ISIL in the region.

He went on to say that the promotion of entirely merciful Islam is the best and most effective way to deal with extremist and Takfiri thoughts, he said.

Promoting ISIL Islam is one of the strategies of the US and the Zionist regime to spread Islam phobia and create conflict, war, and crisis in the Islamic countries of the region, he highlighted.

Vatanzadeh, for his part, said that the second Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is an important event of cooperation on one of the region's most significant security challenges.

Referring to Tajikistan's long shared border with Afghanistan, he said that insecurity in Afghanistan has an impact on Tajik national security, adding that an extremist terrorist group should not be allowed to destabilize Afghanistan's security and make the region insecure.

He emphasized the need for joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields and called for the avoidance of third parties' influence on Iran-Tajikistan relations.

The second session of Regional Security Dialogue with a focus on Afghanistan will be held in Tehran on Wednesday with the participation of high-ranking security officials from Iran, Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The one-day session this year will be held at the initiative of the host the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with a focus on Afghanistan and a comprehensive fight against various forms of terrorism in that country.

