Tehran to host Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan

National security advisers and secretaries from Iran, Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will gather in the second session of Regional Security Dialogue in Tehran on Wednesday.

The one-day session this year will be held at the initiative of the host the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with a focus on Afghanistan and a comprehensive fight against various forms of terrorism in that country.

On the sidelines of the session, bilateral meetings will be held between the national security advisers and secretaries of the participating countries.

The first session of Regional Security Dialogue was held in October last year, with the participation of Iran, Russia, China, India, and Afghanistan. The session focused on increasing coordination among regional countries in the fight against Takfiri terrorism.

This year’s session will also be attended by Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as neighboring countries to Afghanistan.

