Shamkhani underlines role of Iranian, Chinese security bodies in reaching goals of common agreements

Expressing gratitude for china’s active role in holding regional security meetings, Shamkhani hoped that major steps would be taken to guarantee stability in the region.

The Iranian officials referred to the second session of Regional Security Dialogue with a focus on Afghanistan, which is to be held in Tehran on Wednesday, saying “terrorism expansion and efforts done by some regional and trans-regional countries to preserve and manage insecurity in the region is among top challenges threatening Afghanistan’s peace and stability.”

Wenqing, who has traveled to Iran leading a high-ranking delegation to participate in the upcoming meeting, for his part, expressed content about his trip to Tehran adding that cooperation between Iranian and Chinese officials would facilitate implementation of the bilateral agreements.

National security advisers and secretaries from Iran, Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will gather in the second session of Regional Security Dialogue in Tehran on Wednesday.

The one-day session this year will be held at the initiative of the host the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with a focus on Afghanistan and a comprehensive fight against various forms of terrorism in that country.

On the sidelines of the session, bilateral meetings will be held between the national security advisers and secretaries of the participating countries.

MNA/FNA 13980926000881