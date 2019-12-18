Any move against Afghan govt. aims at strengthening terrorist groups

He made the remarks on Wed. in his meeting with Afghanistan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib who has traveled to Iran for participating in the 2nd session of Regional Security Dialogue.

The Leader's representative expressed his concern over the possible rise of ISIL terrorist group in Afghanistan, while condemning any tension and instability in this country.

“Any kind of move taken against the legitimate government of Afghanistan is aimed at strengthening terrorist groups and serves the illegitimate interests of the United States.”

No foreign factor should negatively affect the amicable ties between Tehran and Kabul, he said, adding, “all-out development of relations with neighboring countries especially Afghanistan is one of the priorities of Iran’s foreign policy.”

For his part, Afghanistan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib described the amicable ties between Iran and Afghanistan for advancing peace process in this country ‘very decisive and crucial’ and added, “Iran’s efforts to settle security issues in Afghanistan, as manifested in its hosting of the Regional Security Dialogue, is appreciated.”

Continuation of participation of Afghanistan’s neighbors and cooperation of regional countries with Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism will undoubtedly contribute to the acceleration of peace and stability in Afghanistan, he emphasized.

