Unilateralism main challenge of today’s world: Chinses min.

Addressing the second session of Regional Security Dialogue with a focus on Afghanistan held in Tehran, the Chinese minister named ‘dependency’, ‘security’, and ‘development’ among the top requirements of Afghanistan.

“Security challenges in Afghanistan are complex with various political, military, cultural, economic and social aspects,” he said.

“Afghanistan is the heart of Asia and the junction where Asian and European civilizations meet,” he said, “To provide sustainable security in this country a specific attention should be made towards all-out developments.”

The Chinese minister urged holding Afghan-Afghan talks and ending foreigners’ interference in the country’s issues as the prerequisites to ensure comprehensive and sustainable peace in the country.

The second session of Regional Security Dialogue with a focus on Afghanistan is being held in Tehran on Wednesday with the participation of high-ranking security officials from seven countries.

National security advisers and secretaries from Iran, Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have gathered in the second session of Regional Security Dialogue.

The one-day session this year is held at the initiative of the host the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with a focus on Afghanistan and a comprehensive fight against various forms of terrorism in that country.

