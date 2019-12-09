NPC serious in purposeful development of petchem projects

In a meeting with the projects department of NPC on Sunday, Behzad Mohammadi said that since last year, NPC had sought to ensure the construction of petrochemical projects in a targeted fashion, NPC reported.

Mohammadi, who is also deputy oil minister for petrochemical affairs, underlined the importance of the division for ensuring construction and completion of development projects in the petrochemical industry of the country, saying that the NPC, as a development organization, played a key role in various dimensions of the industry.

He said, “The guidance and supervision role of the NPC for the realization of the goals pursued in the path of development of the Iranian petrochemical industry is being seriously played and the relationship between petrochemical companies should be strengthened by efficient project management.”

The West Islamabad GTTP Project is a valuable achievement and its implementation will soon start with the technical knowledge of the National Petrochemical Company and the efforts made by Petrochemical Research and Technology Company (PRTC), the NPC CEO added.

Mohammadi said that balanced development of the petrochemical industry as a strategy is of particular importance for NPC, stating, "Given the wide variety of projects in this industry, we have been seeking to develop the projects purposefully since last year.”

MNA/SHANA